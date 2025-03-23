Subscribe
She quit drinking
New Eleanor clip to discuss
Mar 23
•
Kim Druker Stockwell
7
10
She takes cold baths
A Deep dive into cold water cures for Meno-symptoms
Mar 16
•
Kim Druker Stockwell
6
12
Pivot to F_ck it
Eleanor Anstruther and the art of aging.
Mar 9
•
Kim Druker Stockwell
5
14
Better let's just talk about the dog
She's OBSESSED with me
Mar 2
•
Kim Druker Stockwell
8
9
February 2025
8Q for me by Eleanor Anstruther, the Literary Obsessive
I’m not ready to let this interview go with Eleanor Anstruther, the Literary Obsessive author.
Feb 23
•
Kim Druker Stockwell
3
Colleen Landry is funny
The art of comedy and a midlife pivot
Feb 16
•
Kim Druker Stockwell
5
3
57:32
A pivot to comedy
Colleen Landry went from English teacher to VIRAL Internet comedian!
Feb 9
•
Kim Druker Stockwell
5
6
"The rest of our lives can be the best of our lives"
If you play your cards right
Feb 2
•
Kim Druker Stockwell
3
2
January 2025
The Princess at Fifty: Finding Confidence and Embracing Aging
"Our faces are lies and our necks are the truth" - Nora Ephron
Jan 26
•
Kim Druker Stockwell
9
12
Separation Anxiety and your kids
I think this keeps happening forever.
Jan 19
•
Kim Druker Stockwell
5
FAVORITE THINGS SO FAR IN 2025!
The new sexy is a Bissell Crosswave
Jan 12
•
Kim Druker Stockwell
11
What do you want out of the coming year?
I'll start!
Jan 5
•
Kim Druker Stockwell
7
