February 2025

8Q for me by Eleanor Anstruther, the Literary Obsessive
I’m not ready to let this interview go with Eleanor Anstruther, the Literary Obsessive author.
  
Kim Druker Stockwell
Colleen Landry is funny
The art of comedy and a midlife pivot
  
Kim Druker Stockwell
3
57:32
A pivot to comedy
Colleen Landry went from English teacher to VIRAL Internet comedian!
  
Kim Druker Stockwell
6
"The rest of our lives can be the best of our lives"
If you play your cards right
  
Kim Druker Stockwell
2

January 2025

The Princess at Fifty: Finding Confidence and Embracing Aging
"Our faces are lies and our necks are the truth" - Nora Ephron
  
Kim Druker Stockwell
12
Separation Anxiety and your kids
I think this keeps happening forever.
  
Kim Druker Stockwell
FAVORITE THINGS SO FAR IN 2025!
The new sexy is a Bissell Crosswave
  
Kim Druker Stockwell
What do you want out of the coming year?
I'll start!
  
Kim Druker Stockwell
