Super Funny Mavens! #breakroomchronicles

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

For all of the negative press social media gets, there are some positives…like discovering TomBoi (Esha) and Melly and #breakroomchronicles! There is no way you can keep a straight face watching these two dance their signature moves (#wallkick) and lip-synch to outrageous songs that Esha finds. So, don’t feel too guilty about finding a pocket full of happiness on Instagram. I’m working on making mine a bit more something.

Midlife friends, why do we laugh at this? If the same skits were being performed by thirty somethings I don’t think they would be funny. If little kids were performing them, I think it might be funny, but might be way not ok. What makes it funny? It’s the incongruity of two middle-aged women wearing hair nets, in pink heals and dancing badly with attitude, lip synching, on purpose, to crazy body moving songs, many of them funny in there own right (Coke Diet, No Bra, Bubblegum).

When I asked why they do these skits, their immediate answer was “laughter.” With 645,000 TikTok followers, and 153,000 followers on Instagram there is more than laughter involved at this point! I tend to avoid asking about cash flow when I interview Mavens, but you know? I really should. Who doesn’t like to make a buck from their side passion?

Melly says that they do not have any sponsors but sure would like some. I marvel that they can have so many followers and not a line waiting to pay them! That seems nuts.

TomBoi and Melly have a wonderful chemistry both on and off screen. They work together at a Safeway supermarket in Washington state. Esha has been at the market for thirty years and Melly has been at the location for eight years and with the company for twenty-five.

Melly and Esha

Melly sent the photo above and said: “This was a red carpet photo from the Sneaker Ball it was a charity event that was put on by the Legacy Foundation and held at the Des Moines Yacht Club. We were VIP guest appearances from the surrounding community.

We would definitely love to become verified on TikTok. Also would love to be part of TikTok’s Cheer Choice Awards. So many goals. Working on all platforms: Tiktok, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, just trying to put ourselves out there as much as possible. Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo talked about us on ExtraTv episode! We have some celebrity followers as well which is in itself pretty awesome!!”

Esha’s answers to Four Maven Questions!

What did you want to be when you grew up?

When I was a kid I wanted to be a firefighter but now I want to be a producer.

What are you excited about now?

I’m excited about content creation and what it will become in the future.

What books are on your bedside table?

None.

What do you do to relax?

Listening to music helps me relax.

Favorite Recipe

My mom’s gumbo, the recipe is a family secret.

Melly’s answers to Four Maven Questions!

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a zoologist started college and everything and then decided to be a mom lol.

What are you excited about now?

I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives. I believe great things are about to happen and that we are definitely going to be recognized.

What books are on your bedside table?

I am a huge Agatha Christie fan. Even my cat is named after her. Murder mysteries are my forte. And True ghost stories.

What do you do to relax?

I spend time with my husband and family, they are my relaxation. If I have to be by myself I would be listening to music.

Favorite Recipe

My favorite I cook would have to be my Butter Breaded Baked pork chops!! Bread with what you desire, butter bottom of cookie sheet put the pork chops on and then poor more butter over them. Bake and flip mid way and then continue til crispy.

Li’l more info…on Esha and Mely!

