Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim Druker Stockwell's avatar
Kim Druker Stockwell
4hEdited

Remember when we used to get lots of home Magazines and rip out inspiring pages? I make a point of ordering those magazines or going to my local drugstore that has them because without that kind of inspiration it’s hard to envision what you might want and what’s out there. What do you think?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Meg Oolders's avatar
Meg Oolders
1h

My kids have the two BEST ROOMS in our house. Both upstairs. Our "master bedroom" barely has room for our bed and two dressers. In other words, I can't WAIT to turn one of the upstairs bedrooms into my own work, nap, yoga space. But we've only been here 10 years ... might feel differently in another 10.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kim Druker Stockwell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture