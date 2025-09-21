Mary Poyner Reed

Mary is the director of nursing research medical surgical behavioral health oncology at Boston Children's Hospital and has been in the industry for 37 years and holds/is a PhD, RN, ANP-BC, CNRN, NEA-BC.

What is the most surprising part of being in this stage of life?

At this stage in my life, as much as I loved having the kids at home, I am thrilled to see them grow up and explore new career opportunities, travel to faraway places with good friends, and consider potential partners.

I personally always loved the freedom of my twenties, spending time skiing, boating, and at the beach. In my sixties, I feel a rebirth of social activity, marked by a more carefree attitude, with a greater focus on couple time and friendships, rather than on grown children.

I have begun to take stock of what I have with gratitude, while looking forward to planning a healthy retirement - physical, mental, social, and financial – all while remaining committed to my career. My first bucket list was simple: a used truck for gardening and a used sailboat, both obtained in the summer of 2025.

Looking forward, friends and family are vital to maintain good health and a positive mindset in challenging but rewarding times.

What’s one new thing you’re trying to embrace in mid-life?

I have a major focus on good health habits and discipline. I am far from perfect but with a PHD in nursing and years of service in neuroscience nursing wellness really boils down to healthy relationships, friends and family, nutrition, walking in nature, sleep, frugality and getting off the wine and any other substances of choosing. All easier said than done

Most of the illness out there is self-inflected and very preventable. I have a 99yr old mentally healthy mother that lived independently to 96. She was back to the basics and has good genes so mid-life is a time to take stock in your blessings and maintain health and be strong, resilient and strive for joy.

If you could give yourself a piece of advice 20 years ago, what would it be and why?

Invest in yourself whether it is education, health practices, exploration, challenging careers, go for it!

Say yes to opportunities you never know where they will take you.

Life is all about changes like driving a boat or sailing you need to adjust to tides, currents, weather, fog but with you can get to your destination if you have persistence and determination.

What’s something that our generation had access to that you’d like to bring back?

As much as I embrace new technology, I still like an old fashion car key that I can find, and a tv that has no remote and you can listen to the local news and national news while cooking dinner without going through a complex cable /internet directory of 200 plus channels.

Simple is good

If the next 20 years of your life had a theme, what would it be and why?

Health , friends and family, fun.

The clock is ticking, enjoy your time.

