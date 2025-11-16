What song breaks your heart?
Here is one of mine
I was sitting in the tub tonight and it occurred to me that I hadn’t prepared anything for tomorrow. I am working on some really cool things, but you’ll have to wait: A Holiday Shopping Guide, an interview with a woman who, post fifty, specializes in autism, a woman who specializes, post fifty, in motivating middle and seniors to work out, two midlife woman who work in a super market and have started a comedy, lip synch sketch.
But for some reason, tonight this song popped into my head. I’ve known all the lyrics since I was little. Even then it grabbed me. Or, maybe it’s even now it still does? Things were gamey for me in the late 1970s. My parents had split up, my aunt had died young, my grandmother died relatively young and all of the emotional detritus that goes along with these events. It’s a sad sounding song, but not actually a sad song. It’s yearning. And I was yearning, just not for what Carly was.
I felt like Carly Simon was singing my songs on her Boys In The Trees album. The For Old Time’s Sake lyrics are inappropriate for a kid, but wasn’t so much in those days? We saw movies like The Bad News Bears, where kids around ten smoke, drink and ride motorcycles like teenagers. And Jaws, and a few kids from my second grade class went to Looking For Mr. Good Bar. I never did see that, which now that I’ve looked it up is AOKay with me.
What is a song that tugs at your heart from when you were a kid? We did have great music to look up to, didn’t we? Please share…
Let’s make love for old times sake
Let’s set right an old mistake
Let’s invite our hearts to break
It’s right tonight, but just for old time’s sake
Remember you as Mars, and me as Venus
Strange to see the grey in your hair
And now to feel a peace so deep between us
And to realize that we still care
Let’s make love for old times sake
Let’s set right an old mistake
Let’s invite our hearts to break
It’s right tonight, but just for old time’s sake
I used to think we would wind up together
Our destinies always entwined
Oh, but your heart kept changing like the weather
And you wound up leaving me behind
Let’s make love for old times sake
Let’s set right an old mistake
Let’s invite our hearts to break
It’s right tonight, but just for old time’s sake
Let’s make love for old times sake
Let’s set right an old mistake
Let’s invite our hearts to break
It’s right tonight, but just for old time’s sake
New Mavens! Simply Tom Boi and Melly #breakroomchronicles
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Songs have a way of acting like time capsules, don't they? Think of the songs from high school, College, "your song" with a lover. What's one of your's?
Wonderful share! I happened to read while listening to music (as I often do with my reading)…and so Janis Joplin’s, “Piece of my Heart”…many times I’ve listened (and badly sung along) and it always hits me square in the heart.