Home, Dogs and Men

I met with Cai Cai Fritzinger (see our other interviews below) this week about her new store opening in October, Shed Home (and Man and Dog) in Manchester, MA. In a way, this is a full circle move for her.

The original Copper Shed, at her home in Wenham, carried home goods including fabric and pillows by Susan Deliss and Mexican pottery. Both will be in her new location, along with many other home furnishings, games, clothing for men and accessories for dogs, too!

I hope you enjoy our chatty interview with her three little dogs all about her new project!

PS: Stay tuned for an upcoming Fall edit!

Past Interviews with Cai Cai!