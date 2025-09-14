Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Renee's avatar
Lisa Renee
5h

Old lady hair! What to do about it? I wrote a whole-ass piece about the subject a few years ago, "What are we doing with our hair?" Still haven't figured it out, though it's shorter than it's been in a long time (chin length) and bothering me less. Yours looks lovely!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kim Druker Stockwell
Donna McArthur's avatar
Donna McArthur
1d

I love the increasing trend to embrace our natural hair color but I’m not there yet so my color continues to be manufactured. When it’s good I enjoy my hair and when it’s bad I can feel the effects in my confidence.

Ha! This puts a lot of pressure on my locks🤣 to perform but, happily, I’m over needing to always look good. Love how your beautiful hair turned out Kim and thanks for the invite to do your questionnaire.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kim Druker Stockwell
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kim Druker Stockwell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture