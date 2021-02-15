Women’s Survival Guide is a newsletter about women’s experiences in midlife.

Are you over 50 or just about? Curious about what lies ahead? What to do with yourself? Then, we are here for you! At Women’s Survival Guide, look, listen and read about midlife women making the most of this “now-what” time of life.

Come along! We are nothing without a sense of humor and each other.

In the beginning…

Four years ago, I was 52. I had three kids at home, and it was COVID. Now I have one kid in college, two out and an empty nest. My body seems to have its own agenda. My friends are scattering. People are taking up bridge and Mahjong. This has been a big four years of change.

Entering midlife is like beginning a new adulthood. It’s exciting but, let’s be honest, change is hard. There are moments when we miss what was. Like, what was I doing? What was I saying? What? But you’re not alone! Here I am, and here we go!!

What you can expect here:

I post every Sunday at 4:20 AM and have since December 15th, 2020.

Personal Essays:

You will find personal essays by me about subjects we need to talk about, like Missing My Estrogen, A 50 Something’s Daily Life, or Parenting 20 somethings. Or, I may write about nothing in particular, just stream of midlife consciousness: A Couple of Rants About Nothing, Really. That was a good one! Or sweet reflections like, Happy Mother’s Day! I occasionally do a post solely on recipes. I do New Year’s posts. I’m a little bit of a ping pong ball, mentally.

Maven Interviews:

I have a few different types of interviews and they are all mavens in their way. I interview women who are really into something they started after 50: Cai Cai and her store, and Marion McEvoy and her floral collages.

I interview professionals who are here to help us. For instance, Emily Burnett and her financial fitness advice for us and our kids. Or our skin! Rose Prieto has been a regular and she answers all of our changing skin questions!

Every interviewee is asked my 5 Maven Questions and they provide their favorite recipe.

One Woman’s Journey:

These interviews can be anonymous, like this one on cancer, or personal, like Karen Fabri’s Journey to Sobriety.

Zoom Hangouts!

That’s right! WSG online, in person with fellow WSG readers! It’s a blast! You never know what we will talk about, but everyone has a smile on their face from beginning to end. The zooms happen every third Monday at 7 PM EST. Links sent out the week before!

Video Interviews and Podcasts!

Most of my interviews for the past year and going forward are accompanied by a Zoom video lovingly transformed into a fun viewing experience on YouTube and embedded into the e-mail and online posts. Here is a link to the Women’s Survival Guide YouTube channel. And Here are the Podcasts so you can listen to joyful banter anywhere, anytime. Fun!

Be a Part of Our Community!

Subscribers:

We are nothing without each other. I am learning how to better use the ever-evolving Substack tools to create a happy and informative cadre of lovelies! Comment, post, question, use the Notes tool in the Substack app. It’s great!

Premium Squad!

For $8 a month or $80 a year Premium subscribers are treated to two monthly surprises that only they can see. They also get my undying love and thanks for supporting my work.

About me:

I live in Boston with my husband, dog Gidget and a daughter’s cat, 7. We have three daughters who are semi-launched, meaning, in college and newly graduated. I miss them, and I miss our predictable life together, which we shared for 20 years under one roof. But, I am suddenly full of creative energy to do and to make and to go. It is an interesting time in life!

I am a painter and have my MFA from The Museum School/Tufts and a studio in the SOWA arts district in Boston (450 Harrison Ave if you’re around for a first Friday!). Here is my Instagram. I’m on two local boards (The Beacon Hill Garden Club and The Nichols House Museum). I love to cook, garden, and play sports. I adore British humor and Japanese fiction writers.

Hey! So Glad You're Here.

xo

Kim

