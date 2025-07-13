Tennis Anyone?🎾

At a very young age I started playing tennis. My Dad gave me a wooden Billie Jean King cut-off racquet. On the court, he fed me ball after ball until eventually I developed a wallop of a forehand and killer two handed backhand. My husband tells me it was my backhand that made him fall in love with me.

I used to play tennis a lot. In my thirties I wanted tennis for exercise but where I played it was generally doubles. I didn’t get a ton of exercise from doubles. That was disappointing because I wanted to sweat. I now see how dumb that was. What I should have focussed on was how fun it was to be playing a game with other women, a privilege. Screw the exercise, I could get that by taking a run.

Share