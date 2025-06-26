For my long suffering premium readers

I was advised to drop the paid category by a substack guru. I see her point, I do. I don’t have tens of thousands of readers (would like that, though) and the idea of putting a pay wall to block anyone from seeing what I’m doing here seems unwise.

But, I think I can do both. Have what I do at WSG free to all and then have a special category for the people that like what I am doing enough to pay a small monthly fee as an ‘atta girl. It means a lot to me and makes me think rather than turning my back on you, embrace you and share about something. Now, what should that something be?

I think video. But of what?

I’ve thought about reading poetry, good stuff. Dorthy Parker, Sylvia Plath, Shel Silverstein. Or, picking up some weird little thing in my house and telling a story about it, like the little carved wooden hippo in my office, or the single porcelain tea cup and saucer that was my great grandmother’s. Having a chat at my desk or going for a walk in my neighborhood? These would be short vids, but just for you.

What do you think?

