Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2

For my long suffering premium readers

A new series just for you
Kim Druker Stockwell's avatar
Kim Druker Stockwell
Jun 26, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Share

I was advised to drop the paid category by a substack guru. I see her point, I do. I don’t have tens of thousands of readers (would like that, though) and the idea of putting a pay wall to block anyone from seeing what I’m doing here seems unwise.

But, I think I can do both. Have what I do at WSG free to all and then have a special category for the people that like what I am doing enough to pay a small monthly fee as an ‘atta girl. It means a lot to me and makes me think rather than turning my back on you, embrace you and share about something. Now, what should that something be?

I think video. But of what?

I’ve thought about reading poetry, good stuff. Dorthy Parker, Sylvia Plath, Shel Silverstein. Or, picking up some weird little thing in my house and telling a story about it, like the little carved wooden hippo in my office, or the single porcelain tea cup and saucer that was my great grandmother’s. Having a chat at my desk or going for a walk in my neighborhood? These would be short vids, but just for you.

What do you think?

Leave a comment

Loading...

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Women's Survival Guide to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Kim Druker Stockwell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture