A nice chat between strangers

Terri Weeding and I “met” on a Zoom with the goal of either recording a session talking about her Maven5Q (published last week) answers or, if the energy was off, just chatting. This is how I work with my Zoom interviews these days. What happened was not planned and that is what made it effortless and comfortable. A safe space chat. After I listened to it I asked Terri if she was OK with my publishing our unedited time together and she was, so here it is.

The video starts at the very beginning of our first meeting. We had never spoken on the phone, and really had not communicated much. I like to have a fresh start with the women I interview on video so there is a feeling of discovery. The Maven5Q doesn’t require me to speak with participants and the texts are minimal. Nothing different here. But, what was different was the easy flow of conversation between two women who are around the same age, didn’t know each other, but really knew where the other was coming from. We both listened and both shared. We each needed a good chat!

It’s a personal conversation. You are a fly on the wall. It’s not My Dinner with Andre, but it’s something. The first five minutes or so we talk about our experience on Substack, which might be interesting if you’re on Substack or use it. We touch on Terri’s hormone therapy experience, and my curiosity about it. We get specific. We talk abut the stigma of meds. We talk about the kids leaving, blended families, and caring for parents. We talk about her mom and Terri’s dedication to her at the end of her life and the book she made for her which led to her work on Substack, Create your Woman’s Wisdom Book. It’s a good old fashioned conversation with the addition of video. It’s like we are strangers on a bus and strike up a chat.

I hope you enjoy it and participate in the comments❤️

MEET ME IN THE COMMENTS!

Thoughts on a long meandering, sometimes inaccurate on my part, chat between strangers? What struck you?

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ICYMI

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