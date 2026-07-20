TERRI WEEDING

https://terriweeding.com

Terri Weeding is the Founder of Create your Woman’s Wisdom Book, an online and resource community for women who want to capture and pass on their wisdom.

Terri is the author of The Guide to Creating Your Woman’s Wisdom Book, and Mama Grinch: A Short, Sassy Guide to Stopping the Holiday Madness. She is a past recipient of the Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop’s Humor Writer of the Month (2014).

As a seasoned writing instructor and book coach, Terri guides women through the deeply personal and transformative process of creating their wisdom book — a legacy of comfort and love.

What is the most surprising part of being in this stage of life?

How energized I feel. Probably a combination of HRT + pursing my passion + daily meditational walks by the river + plenty of sleep and water.

What’s one new thing you’re trying to embrace in mid-life?

Self worth based on being rather than accomplishing.

If you could give yourself a piece of advice 20 years ago, what would it be and why?

Stop apologizing for everything and everyone.

What’s something that our generation had access to that you’d like to bring back?

More independent bookstores!!

If the next 20 years of your life had a theme, what would it be and why?

A playful life of meaning. When I play I create joy. Meaning = cherishing loved ones and having a mission and a purpose beyond myself.

Meet me in the comments!

“Playful life of meaning” is a wonderful goal for the next twenty years. Do you agree? How are you incorporating fun and playfulness into your life?

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I find dancing to be a way to feel playful, but it isn’t “official,” it’s not a class or a club. I also still find running part of my wiggle your body time. And, comedy…If only I were a better planner, I’d go to comedy clubs weekly!

Stay tuned…

for podcast and clips with Terri coming this week.

Have you noticed I have been a little unpredictable with my postings? Do you find it exciting? Just kidding…I am a little distracted with fun family events…But, I have been painting a lot and planning new ideas for you and WSG!

FYI

We went to see daughter Bebe at a the Levitate Festival in Marshfield, MA. Kid Camille came, too and lots of their friends and our friends and some cousins. It rained on and off but that didn’t damped the spirit of a phenomenal two day concert!

Levitate

Love this lady….