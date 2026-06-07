Notes from my (garden) bed!

It’s been a tough, cold Spring and I have been neglectful of my garden. How are your gardens fairing? Have you planted anything? I planted seeds and they didn’t do very well.

I also have been slow on my usual Spring cleaning assault on the house. It’s been so gray and rainy for months (it feels like that, anyway). Now it’s super hot and muggy…do I sound whiny??

(More) THOUGHTS ON KIDS GRADUATING COLLEGE

Anyone have a kid graduating college this year? Without a job? With a job? I don’t remember people in my generation graduating with jobs. Maybe I am glossing over that memory. I didn’t have a job. I know my friends didn’t either. We all temped and then got low paying jobs as receptionists or secretaries. But, we made enough to afford rent with roommates and the yard-long beers we enjoyed on the weekends.

I am trying to figure out what I am feeling…….

See you below the pay wall for videos, fun ideas and reflections on new college graduates at home. The pay wall is invisible to you if you are part of my Premium-Lady Squad! (non-ladies allowed, too)

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