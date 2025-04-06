This week I got a little needy on Substack Notes, (app button below). It happens. Substack Notes is the opposite of most social media.
In my experience,Notes is a group of people who enjoy reading and learning. They are supportive of each other and spend the time to comment. It’s not braggy. It’s not photos in that Insta way. Sometimes it’s just words. Imagine!
These lovelies came with words of support…on NOTES of course! I am glad I reached out. I met a bunch of new people!
A midlife Pivot-er
A mindful self-help bloggerand The Bright Life bringing wisdom from her position twenty years ahead of me. with support and tales of wild and wooly women! from Musings of a Crone, a favorite of mine, always with a wise word and sound advice.
Rockstar doc, rode to my emotional rescue, Midlife unzipped:) , as always lends an ear and a nudge. with such kind words at the right time.
and a special thank you to, who was the first to reply to me and had lots of good advice and thoughts….
It’s all there in Notes….
Then again…I do love my Instagram. It makes me laugh and cry and even sells some paintings for me!
**********************************************************************
Meet me in the comments:
-Share a Substacker you admire!
-What are you working on? How’s it going?
I’ll Start!
Glad you’re here and I hope I was helpful. I do notice that if you’re posting on Notes 10x a day you become one of the popular kids. I’m just not clever enough or don’t want to over share my life. I do share fab essays but no one reads them.
Don’t want to overwhelm so I’ll mention two recommends. Norm T. Leonard and Lee Bacon write wonderful personal stories.
Kim, thank you for this shout out! I am honored to be mentioned in this list of amazing writers and I look forward to checking out the folks you have mentioned here❤️