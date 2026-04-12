Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katy Lycett Wisniewski's avatar
Katy Lycett Wisniewski
2d

I really enjoyed reading this Kim ♥️xx

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kim Druker Stockwell
Donna McArthur's avatar
Donna McArthur
2d

Great point Kim about unintentionally filling our time with volunteering when it might end up leaving us more drained than we expected. Becoming an empty-nester can be a great transition to more fulfillment if we take the time to turn our lens inward and see what’s there. What’s hiding behind the years of busyness and service? What is important to me now? For most of us this is not an easy thing to figure out and, of course, it’s going to change over time but perhaps it’s the question itself that leads the way. I’ve found it’s rarely easy.

Also, I love your tree, gardening to the rescue!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Kim Druker Stockwell and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kim Druker Stockwell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture