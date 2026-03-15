Check out my HOMEWORTHY episode!!!
Life is full of surprises
This week I planned to share my new Homeworthy episode with you and here it is! It turns out though, Homeworthy has a lot of wonderful subscribers who saw the piece and joined Women’s Survival Guide! So, now this post is also a heartfelt welcome to my new readers! Thank you for joining!
Start HERE to see WSG’s super fun, incredibly detailed ABOUT page!!
I’m not kidding, it’s a really long page, but worth a look!
MEET ME IN THE COMMENTS!
🎥 What do we think about video magazines?
I wasn’t sure because I like to rip the pages out of a paper magazine and start files. And, I like the detailed source lists traditional magazines have in the back. But, having read the comments on YouTube, and responded to 175 of them (so far), I can see people really enjoy the intimacy of a private tour and getting to know the owners. I think I get it!
I’m thrilled I got the opportunity to do the tour for Homeworthy and it’s completely due to a friend of mine’s daughter, Chloe Atkinson, a producer at Homeworthy! Thank you Tess and Chloe!
FYI:
The Maven Questionnaire (Maven5Q):
This is new to WSG! I ask five questions of a reader, a friend, a stranger. The same five questions and here they are:
What is the most surprising part of being in this stage of life?
What’s one new thing you’re trying to embrace in mid-life?
If you could give yourself a piece of advice 20 years ago, what would it be and why?
What’s something that our generation had access to that you’d like to bring back?
If the next 20 years of your life had a theme, what would it be and why?
Want to be a published author? Take a swing at those questions and send them to me… womenssurvivalguide@gmail.com
Kim! Your house is so beautiful and inspiring! I also love color and love seeing how other people incorporate it into their homes. Pink is one of my favorite colors and I always use it in my office-studio. It’s just so cozy and cheerful (and I think it makes my complexion look great!). I seriously feel inspired since watching it and will be puttering around the house all day rearranging and hopefully motivating myself to repaint (we moved into a house with all light gray paint and I think it might be contributing to my SAD this year!)
Love the episode. I commented there but will repeat here how much I love that you are true to your personal design style and have created a space filled with joy, family and inspiration.