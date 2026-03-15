Share

This week I planned to share my new Homeworthy episode with you and here it is! It turns out though, Homeworthy has a lot of wonderful subscribers who saw the piece and joined Women’s Survival Guide! So, now this post is also a heartfelt welcome to my new readers! Thank you for joining!

Start HERE to see WSG’s super fun, incredibly detailed ABOUT page!!

I’m not kidding, it’s a really long page, but worth a look!

MEET ME IN THE COMMENTS!

🎥 What do we think about video magazines?

Leave a comment

I wasn’t sure because I like to rip the pages out of a paper magazine and start files. And, I like the detailed source lists traditional magazines have in the back. But, having read the comments on YouTube, and responded to 175 of them (so far), I can see people really enjoy the intimacy of a private tour and getting to know the owners. I think I get it!

I’m thrilled I got the opportunity to do the tour for Homeworthy and it’s completely due to a friend of mine’s daughter, Chloe Atkinson, a producer at Homeworthy! Thank you Tess and Chloe!

FYI:

The Maven Questionnaire (Maven5Q):

This is new to WSG! I ask five questions of a reader, a friend, a stranger. The same five questions and here they are:

What is the most surprising part of being in this stage of life?

What’s one new thing you’re trying to embrace in mid-life?

If you could give yourself a piece of advice 20 years ago, what would it be and why?

What’s something that our generation had access to that you’d like to bring back?

If the next 20 years of your life had a theme, what would it be and why?

Want to be a published author? Take a swing at those questions and send them to me… womenssurvivalguide@gmail.com