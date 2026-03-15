Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

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SC's avatar
SC
14h

Kim! Your house is so beautiful and inspiring! I also love color and love seeing how other people incorporate it into their homes. Pink is one of my favorite colors and I always use it in my office-studio. It’s just so cozy and cheerful (and I think it makes my complexion look great!). I seriously feel inspired since watching it and will be puttering around the house all day rearranging and hopefully motivating myself to repaint (we moved into a house with all light gray paint and I think it might be contributing to my SAD this year!)

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Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
4h

Love the episode. I commented there but will repeat here how much I love that you are true to your personal design style and have created a space filled with joy, family and inspiration.

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