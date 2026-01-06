New chair I got at the Garnet Hill seconds store!

🎉HAPPY NEW YEAR🎉!!

I completely lost track of what day it was and missed my Sunday post! I am sure you all were waiting and waiting wondering what happened to me. Was I OK? Did I get trapped under a pile of Holiday linens? Tossed out with the cardboard recycling? Run away? No, dear readers. I was just enjoying a week of nothing.

A week of nothing after a week of disgruntled house cleaning to expel all the sparkles (why does wrapping paper have tiny sparkles now?!) that clung to every surface, including me. Everything is put away for the most part. I even ironed the Holiday napkins for next year! Ironing was a little bit of alright! An instant gratification activity. How often do any of you iron? Do you like it?

For some reason, ironing 20 napkins, a few table runners and some hand towels was truly cathartic. Is this a new phase for me? Therapeutic ironing? Maybe. I don’t have an ironing board though. I use my kitchen table with a towel over it. This recent experience might just get me to buy a full sized ironing board that I can stow in a coat closet (will need to clear that out a bit) near the kitchen. I can iron sheets and watch a show on our desk top computer on the kitchen island. I picture me with an apron on, rollers in my hair and in slippers with an iron in hand. kind of like this cartoon:

But, I digress.

🎉2026 HOPES 👍 AND DON’TS 👎

To-Don’ts 👎

Don’t set stupid goals for yourself that will cause more stress than joy.

Don’t set stupid goals for your family (kids, spouse, sibs etc) that will cause them stress and no joy unless you pay them. Just kidding.

Don’t put everyone’s needs over your own. You’ll get resentful and then no one will want to be around you. Just tend to yourself, woman!

Don’t compare yourself to others. Everyone has something, bubah. Just remember that.

Don’t get sucked in by Instagram 20 hours a day. Use a phone setting to block you after 30 minutes a day. Or, delete it and see what happens. 😲

Don’t believe the hype. Deep breath and think.

Don’t forget to ask for help. Overwhelmed by something? It’s OK to ask for help with your work, your home, your self.

Don’t forget your sense of humor, chivalry, kindness, manners, curiosity, empathy, language, respect. Tell your kids.

What do you not want to do in 2026?

To-Dos👍

Do set reasonable goals for yourself.

Do go to in-person activities, daily? Several times a week?

Do call your loved ones. Make a schedule for it. Set a timer?

Do get your lab work done and see how you are. HRT? SSRIs? Bone Density? Heart? Ask for a list of all the base line tests you should have at your age for a healthy future and what your insurance will cover.

Do go to the eye doctor, you know you need to.

Do sign up for a volunteer position. In your community? You place of worship? A hospital? A school? Politics?? It’s free and now you know: when you were a kid, everyone you ever saw in all those places volunteering was your current age. We just look better.

Do plan a trip. It’s good to have something to look forward to during the cold months.

Do listen to more music, check the podcasts at the door.

Do change it up. Spend your time differently and see what happens. Always home at night watching TV (yes)? Go to the movies, see a band, go for a night walk, make phone calls, go to civic meetings.

Do go through your closet and “clean house!” Give stuff to your kids, or donate, don’t toss. Then do your basement…just kidding! That would fall under the “Don’t set stupid goals” category 😹 (see above).

Do a list taking stock of your life. What are you involved in? What do you want to add? Drop? Try? Write it down.

Do a list of new passions and send it to me so I can interview you!!!

I know I am missing a bunch…what are your to-dos for 2026?

COMING NEXT WEEK!

Cindy Sullivan!!

