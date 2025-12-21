I know some people really, really hate the Holidays. It might be the memories they evoke (family stuff), or the financial burden (a lot), or the religious basis (Santa sorta ran over that). But, I love the Chriskwanukah time of year.

For one thing, I do love the color red. And green. And guess what readers, someone sometime figured out that those colors are complementary to each other and visual catnip to the non color blind. We humans love those colors together. Any trip to a museum will show you how frequently red and green show up next to each other since a human could paint. Varsity marketing effort, Christmas colors.

With that in mind, I look at the Holiday season as a big installation art project. Everything gets a tweak and with stores like HomeGoods in one swoop I can change out the dish towels, have a holiday cookie jar, trays, plates, glasses, napkins, runners, tables cloths, aprons, frames, soaps, sheets, towels, you name it! All for a pretty affordable price. It’s a little addictive! Cheap, temporary change!

During the Holidays I dress up differently (plaid?), I wear red lipstick, we have a silly tall tree covered in weird and wonderful ornaments from all over like a giant charm bracelet. I make things in the kitchen I don’t all year, spiced cider, sugar cookies, beef Wellington (ok, I ordered that), I constantly am foraging for the neatest gifts for loved ones (Instagram), so I am always thinking of them, I put together gift photo albums which also has me reflecting on my loved ones, the year and what we did. Even the dog has a special dress, ok, three special red dresses. She hates them. She wears them every Christmas. I need to get her a Hanukah dress.

Happy Holidays, dear readers. Hang in there. Remember to enjoy it, your family, the food, the colors. It goes by so fast.

I’m off to Homegoods…I’m not kidding. I need more gold frames for the photos I ordered as gifts….

Holidays around my Hood

FYI….

A BIG SHOUT OUT TO THE EMPRESS EDITIONS AND Alisa Kennedy Jones AND Eleanor Anstruther!

We are overjoyed by yesterday’s announcement from Publishers Weekly about Eleanor Anstruther’s forthcoming novel being named an Editor’s Pick… I mean, wow!

So righteously deserved and birthed right here on Substack with a whole community of readers to cheer her on. Huzzah, Eleanor!

AND….

Morning! I was going to send out a post about my new “About” page today but that doesn’t seem very in the spirit, does it? So, I’ll stick the link here, in case you want to help me refine it…

MUCH LOVE…

.