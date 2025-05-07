What's More Than a Hobby to You Right Now?
Answer 4 questions and let's get to know each other!
I’ve been introspective lately.
Is that because I am alone in a room avoiding the news? Maybe, but no.
I was looking around through the data points for my newsletter recently — a very unsexy activity, but interesting!
And, I realized I don’t know an awful lot about you, my readers.
I run into a few of you on the street and get emails from some, but there are a lot of you! And I, for one, want to know more about what makes you tick.
What are doing out there?
Here I am blabbing away and I have barely asked you a single question. What an awful date I am! Like, holy left swipe! Somebody thinks a bit too much about themselves, don’t they? Today, I am here to rectify that with a series of questions. Just to stay in character, I will answer them first (see my answers in the comments)!
Time to chime in
Share your thoughts with us in the comments. I’ll be here to see what you’re exploring!
No free time. Packing for a cross country move.
Writing and making comedy videos.
Meditation.
Good morning, Ladies! I plan to do a series of these polls...it helps to get to know you better and you, me and then we can talk about things we are both interested in!
So...my answers to the poll are as follows:
1. My free time is focussed on figuring out what's next. That is a big part of why I do this blog. I see it as a means to a....beginning! Not an end. However, truth be told, my free time is spent in all of those options I listed.
2. What's more than a hobby these days? I chose "other" but maybe I should have chosen art/writing/creative...b/c let's be real, that is what I am spending an obscene amount of time on.
3. Self-care? I chose physical health because I cannot function for more than a few days without exercise...yoga, a short run, used to play tennis a lot but I don't now. No reason. But for self care I could have put all the categories...love a massage, love mahjong, which is very new to me, love travel but I have had enough for a while and obvi, creativity is a must...love taking care of my skin, too.
4. The best part of being in this phase I think is...drum roll...wisdom. but, I'd go with family and time too. A different kind of time that isn't about freaking out over finding a mate, starting a family, finding a career...those things are a young persons sport. Now for us, we get to hone in on things that are important to us and our family. We midlifers don't want to waste time, we focus in on something when we get turned on by it!
That was fun! Makes me think about what I'm up to. You?