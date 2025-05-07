I’ve been introspective lately.

Is that because I am alone in a room avoiding the news? Maybe, but no.

I was looking around through the data points for my newsletter recently — a very unsexy activity, but interesting!

And, I realized I don’t know an awful lot about you, my readers.

I run into a few of you on the street and get emails from some, but there are a lot of you! And I, for one, want to know more about what makes you tick.

What are doing out there?

Here I am blabbing away and I have barely asked you a single question. What an awful date I am! Like, holy left swipe! Somebody thinks a bit too much about themselves, don’t they? Today, I am here to rectify that with a series of questions. Just to stay in character, I will answer them first (see my answers in the comments)!

Time to chime in

Share your thoughts with us in the comments. I’ll be here to see what you’re exploring!

Leave a comment