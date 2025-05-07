Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
1d

No free time. Packing for a cross country move.

Writing and making comedy videos.

Meditation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kim Druker Stockwell's avatar
Kim Druker Stockwell
1d

Good morning, Ladies! I plan to do a series of these polls...it helps to get to know you better and you, me and then we can talk about things we are both interested in!

So...my answers to the poll are as follows:

1. My free time is focussed on figuring out what's next. That is a big part of why I do this blog. I see it as a means to a....beginning! Not an end. However, truth be told, my free time is spent in all of those options I listed.

2. What's more than a hobby these days? I chose "other" but maybe I should have chosen art/writing/creative...b/c let's be real, that is what I am spending an obscene amount of time on.

3. Self-care? I chose physical health because I cannot function for more than a few days without exercise...yoga, a short run, used to play tennis a lot but I don't now. No reason. But for self care I could have put all the categories...love a massage, love mahjong, which is very new to me, love travel but I have had enough for a while and obvi, creativity is a must...love taking care of my skin, too.

4. The best part of being in this phase I think is...drum roll...wisdom. but, I'd go with family and time too. A different kind of time that isn't about freaking out over finding a mate, starting a family, finding a career...those things are a young persons sport. Now for us, we get to hone in on things that are important to us and our family. We midlifers don't want to waste time, we focus in on something when we get turned on by it!

That was fun! Makes me think about what I'm up to. You?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Kim Druker Stockwell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture