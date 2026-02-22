Women's Survival Guide

Allegra Huston
4d

My mother died when I was four, so things that were hers are very important to me. I don't have much that's wearable - a few pieces of jewelry, one pair of shoes (too small for me), a few articles of clothing. I wore a huge red silk coat of hers to the premiere of Adrienne Kennedy's play on Broadway (it took Adrienne 60 years to get there), because Adrienne and Mum were close friends and I wanted Mum to be present at Adrienne's triumph.

Meg Oolders
1d

That quilted jacket is fabulous.

I've never really coveted my mother's fashion. She's a slave to comfort, so think men's jeans (which fit her better), turtlenecks and flannel shirts. Oddly, this describes my exact fashion sensibilities in 8th grade. 😂 But we do have a lot of furniture in our house that came from my childhood home, which my mom and dad still occupy. One piece, which we lovingly call "the ugly thing" sits in my dining room now. It's like a hutch type deal with a mirror and my mother reminds me every time she visits that she used to change my diapers on it. I do remember inheriting a lot of clothes, jewelry and beauty accessories from my maternal grandmother when I was a middle schooler. Everything smelled like her. Jean Nate and foundation, plus a hint of cigarette smoke. She had a handful of fur coats, too. Sable, I think.

I did dress up in my mother's wedding dress a lot when I was little. High neck, long sleeves, slim, floor length, lace-covered number. It lived in her closet so we could easily pull it out anytime we wanted. 💕

