First, a QUESTION…

Is it time for an in person WSG event?

I think it is…April 1st? Boston! Where shall we do it? Stay tuned!

Happy day after Valentine’s Day!

I know, some of you really don’t like that Hallmark holiday. But, as a lover of red and always up for a reason to celebrate, I love Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is the crank to get my old winter-party jalopy sputtering to life. Tomorrow night I am hosting a fondue party. Not just the cheese and chocolate versions. Those are easy. No, I am talking about the broth version where you cook raw meat in a prepared leak and bullion broth and dip it in a variety of tasty sauces like a sour cream, curry and chutney or horseradish and mayo.

My fondue set is divine. I bought it in Littleton, NH at Just L. It has a big, teak lazy susan with lots of dishes for sauces, pickles and meats and a central pot of broth and eight long forks. After all the dipping is done you dump a cup or sherry into the broth and dish out a cup to everyone. It’s called the “The Crowning Glory”. I love that!

Me in my Jewish Canadian-American grandmother’s dirndl in her Austrian themed ski house (?!).

I am going to wear my Jewish Grandmother’s dirndl (not sure what to make of that phrase) from lord knows when. It fits! Gramma loved a party, anyone who knew her knows that. And the little embroidered blouse and apron have lots of stains on them to prove she partied in this outfit. It makes me laugh. I am just grateful that the dirndl-dress part is over the boob area and not under, like the St. Pauli Girl. So grateful. Pel’s not.

I love a fondue party. Not so sure about the dirndl.

What a I doing in a dirndl? Fancy fondue set!

THINGS WE LOVE

It’s been a rough year for a lot of us. The Patriots lost in spectacular fashion and stirrup pants are back in style. But, the Olympics are on and that is a wonderful way to loose a morning and then an evening and avoid the news.

The drama of watching an Olympic favorite bomb out is about all the let down I can handle for a few days. So, while there is an endless number of issues we can point to and say that we hate them, loath them, feel violent towards them…In the spirit of a Hallmark holiday, let’s think about a few things we love. Not your typical “I love my family” love, but things others don’t know you even think about…like…

I love to laugh. Humor and comedy are a daily must. I credit my parents for being funny and for showing me Mel Brooks movies and Monty Python from as soon as I could go see them. I credit Instagram for tons of wonderful new comedians I’ve been introduced to. Ancient Saturday Night Live is a source of good old fashioned silliness. Bugs Bunny is a wonderfully (old) sarcastic lunatic to learn from. In fact, he may be one of my biggest influences! Don’t forget Bridget Jones… Who makes you laugh?

Lately, this lady has really cracked me up…check out her work: Mama Still Got it

I love to dance. I have no where to go to do it so my studio is the place I tend to dance. Or my bedroom. Or bathroom. Or kitchen. I’ll put on Donna Summer or Hall and Oates (I know…weird) or Cake or Hozier or Bebe Stockwell ❤️ and just let loose...who knew?

I love the feel of being in the deep cold but not being cold and skiing or running. I need to be dressed for it, but it’s an exhilarating experience and I love it.

I love and need hot daily baths. My husband says my epitaph will read “Do you think they have baths there?”

I love the taste of tangy food.

I love sparkles. More bling on this thing…

I love a cold glass of Champagne.

I love things in print like magazines and news papers in paper form. A must.

I love laughing with my now adult daughters. They are funny and have a great sense of humor like their mom….winky…

I love my little dog as she snores and kicks my husband at night.

I love my daughter’s cat on my lap as she snores and purrs and leaves a circle of fur where she likes to sleep.

I love my neighborhood.

FRIENDS CHIME IN ❤️

I sent out a texts and asked friends what they love and here are some of their answers.

I love creating experiences with the family - travel especially. I think it’s a great equalizer to be somewhere new and makes the family tighter. Some of my best family memories growing up are from trips. We like to do the same with our kids.

I love being in the warm sunshine - and this is geeky but I love wearing a good sunscreen because I hate the feeling of sunburns 🥵 😂

I love smelling sunscreen on clothes when you pull them out from winter storage

I passionately love magazines. Long live print!

I love the beach 4-7pm

I love the Boston Public garden super early in the AM when it’s empty!

I love Reading in bed on the weekend in the morning

Any period movie, I ❤️

I love traveling. Particularly with my children as they get older and appreciate culture.

I love the unconditional love of our dogs 🐶 ❤️

Omg- there is SO much I love… after I got sober it was like being a Martian discovering a new planet and ever since I see so much more beauty in the world… that sounds cheesy but it was like coming back to life after a near death experience….

I love my neighborhood and you guys- it’s like feeling so safe bc u know your friends are around… and walking out your door every morning and feeling like the main character in a movie….

I love being outside on a full moon and seeing my moon shadow on the grass…

I love sunshine on my shoulders and an open sunroof.

I love landing that most sought after, elusive trader joe item you never see again 😝

I love my dogs and the sound when they snore, laughing with you all, our quirky neighborhood— poodles, hula hooper (inside stories)

I love living in old homes filled with history (and expenses ugh), fires, candles, food made with love, watching our kids grow up together and then coming back home bc they love it here, our friend group- 💗

I love as I age I am nicer ❤️

I love getting together with friends, dinner parties, personal letters, baths, party dresses, yarn stores and a great joke.

MEET ME IN THE COMMENTS!

I love that I am a part of this gaggle of women. What do you love?

FYI….please come!

PS..do you have an event or work that you would like me to plug? Lemme know! Happy to help…