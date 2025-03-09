Typically, I release my podcast interviews as a whole. This week, and for the next few weeks I plan to release clip “ah-ha” moments from my interview with

, creator of the Literary Obsessive blog and numerous books (and a

). She’s brilliant and funny and irreverent! Why not? She’s earned it over a lifetime.

Today’s vid clip from Eleanor is about our female role as dictated by a patriarchal society and her pivot out of it in midlife. Who we are, as women, and what we do during our lifetime until menopause is what is expected of us. What happens after menopause is our business, our problem. It’s liberating!

To pivot away from our traditional roles: wife, lover, mother, daughter, is to say “fuck it” as Eleanor says here. It is not said out of anger, but necessity while reconfiguring ourselves. We cannot be who we were for the past forty plus years. We don’t behave the same way physically, so why should we expect to behave in general, the same way?

We need to evolve. That is what a pivot is meant to achieve.

I will be releasing more clips on Notes and Instagram over the next two weeks culminating in the full interview with Eleanor. A new experiment!

What are your thoughts on a pivot of attitude in midlife? Have you done that? Or, no? I’m curious!

Last night my show opened up at WREN in Bethlehem, NH. They recently renovated their gallery and I am honored to be in my 8th show with WREN. The work isn’t online but here is my instagram (@kimdstockwellstudio) where I have posted both my work and the woman I am showing with, Kristine Lingle. Our pallets are wonderfully in sinc. Stop by the gallery and the Adaire Inn, Bethlehem, NH where there is also a bunch of our work!

Pelvic Floor therapy

I Would love to talk to someone who….

is a pelvic floor physical therapist OR someone who has had pelvic floor physical therapy.

This virtually unknown (in America) therapy is a game changer for many women who experience painful sex or bladder leakage. I’d like to do a piece on it and to interview a practitioner and patient or two! Drop me a line here: womenssurvivalguide@gmail.com

Gorgeous ladies!! OOOOO I love this group (see below) and I need to get to the bottom of the story of how the new book coming out by Heather Bartos, MD got categorized as porn….

