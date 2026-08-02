Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

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Terri Weeding's avatar
Terri Weeding
16h

I always wondered how mean girls became mean. I raised 4 girls and if I knew they were being mean girls, I would have been mortified. Didn’t our values—empathy and kindness —sink in? Oh, wait. Now I get it. Those girls must have been raised by mean girl moms. Great post!

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1 reply by Kim Druker Stockwell
Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
1d

Thx for sharing your personal experience. It’s awful how it can affect one’s self esteem growing up. But how fab that aging gives us the I-don’t-give-a-crap-anymore quality.

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1 reply by Kim Druker Stockwell
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