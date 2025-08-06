Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
10h

Re: fog, I was thinking of Sally Mann's photographs of trees in the South misted and fogged. They're beautiful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kim Druker Stockwell
Catherine H Palmer's avatar
Catherine H Palmer
11h

Spirographs!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Kim Druker Stockwell and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kim Druker Stockwell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture