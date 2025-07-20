Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

Kim Druker Stockwell
1d

What’s something that our generation had access to that you’d like to bring back?

Rainbow toe socks? NO! The Big Wheel, plastic death tricycle? nah...Penny Loafers with dimes so we could call home? That is getting warmer. The ability to be fully out of touch when you left to go meet someone, until you both actually showed up at the appointed place and the appointed time? Yes. My shoulders drop down from my ears just thinking about that.

What about you?

Susan Campbell
1d

The plastic death tricyle! Mine was orange, what color was yours? And remember the spinning, metal death wheels (merry-go-rounds) on the playgrounds? Those large metal discs with "handles" that you'd hang onto for dear life as someone would spin it as fast as possible and you prayed you wouldn't puke or get thrown off? Ah... childhood memories 🩵

1 reply by Kim Druker Stockwell
1 more comment...

