Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

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Ingrid Haring-Mendes's avatar
Ingrid Haring-Mendes
2h

Loved this interview with Beth!! Love the advice: save everything I’ve written. And the Sony Walkman!!! Please bring it back!

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Meg Oolders's avatar
Meg Oolders
3h

Love this so much! 💞

There is never enough time! And why is it suddenly moving so fast?? It's hard not to think about our creative ideas without that "is there time?" lens. Just just the practical time in the day lens, but the time in our LIFE phase!!! 💔

Beth, you're so lovely and so passionate about what you do. I envy how confidently you're sharing all of your talents with us here while still crushing it at your off-the-page career and being a supermom. Bravo, friend!!! 💜🥂💐

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