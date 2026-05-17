Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

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Allegra Huston's avatar
Allegra Huston
5d

Thank you, Kim, for inviting me to do this questionnaire. The lovely thing about answering questionnaires is that you clarify things for yourself - which certainly happened for me.

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3 replies by Kim Druker Stockwell and others
Meg Oolders's avatar
Meg Oolders
3d

I'll second basic manners. 💜

And I understand the anxiety challenges. I didn't know I had an anxiety disorder until I was in my 40s, so now I tell my kids about it ALL THE TIME, hoping they'll be better equipped to manage their own mental health challenges now and in the future.

Wonderful interview! Thank you for the mention, Kim. 🥂

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1 reply by Kim Druker Stockwell
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