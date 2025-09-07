Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

Mad scramble. Brain overload. Extreme peace. These are some of the byproducts of having three kids out of the house, one still in college. Who knew what sort of lovely calm a strict schedule like high school created in our home? It didn't feel calm, but it was! It was...predictable! Now, we are never sure what's happening next.

Despite kids not being here, that means we need to go to where they are to see them, times three. They do come home, but that might be when we were planning to be somewhere else. Times three. The costs to bring them home, times three. Anyway....I do love this next phase, we just haven't worked out a rhythm of any kind. Have you?

