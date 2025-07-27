Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

Kim Druker Stockwell
2d

What do you think about tarot cards? Oracle cards? They are very different but both require curiosity.

Having my cards read taught me there is A LOT to learn about tarot. But, it also showed me the different between oracle cards and tarot. At least a bit. I see oracle cards, of which I am working on a new set now to be published, as a visual to think about and apply to one's own life. A visual to journal about, meditate on. Like tarot cards, the seemingly negative cards can be positive!

what about you?

Chandler Grey
1d

I love symbolic systems. My first tarot deck found me decades ago and I've received and given in person, over video in real time, recorded, and written readings. My niece loves it when I show up with my cards and will sometimes ask if she can "tell me stories" with them. She does so beautifully.

