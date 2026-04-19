I am under the weather. Glad it’s the weekend and raining and cold…Boston Spring! I can sit here and watch movies and go through my Amex bill (!!#@@%$!!) and eat Lipton Noodle Soup.

Meanwhile I was looking for a post to repost, see below, and thought this was worth a revisit and an update!

The Patch and HRT

Like this repost says, I was looking at “The Patch” and did eventually try it for a little over a month, but just like The Pill, it didn’t work for me. I asked around and I am not the only one who has had side effects from The Patch. I felt it made me “ragey”, as the Pill did, and bloated, like the Pill did. Who needs that?? So, I went off of it.

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The reason I wanted to go on The Patch was to future proof myself. As in: future proof my hips with estrogen so they don’t hurt, my skin, my hair, my bones, my brain, my bits. These are all areas that suffer without our lovely estrogen. But, all that means nothing if you feel nuts. That isn’t to say there aren’t other answers!

As it turns out, I do not suffer dramatically from current meno-symptoms (quiet in the peanut gallery). And for the symptoms I have I can manage with my doctor. For all of the above symptoms there are all sort of topical creams and the like that can help.

Tests you should be getting over 50 to see how you are doing. Are there others you think we should have? I found this list on the Internet and I like the way Midi explains each test. If you have a better list, please share with me in the comments!

MEET ME IN THE COMMENTS:

What symptoms have you fixed in your menopause journey? Anything you think we ladies should know about? Links? Meds?

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