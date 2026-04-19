Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

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Alisa Kennedy Jones's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones
3d

I tried both the estrogen pill and the patch, and they worked to a degree to stop the lady garden symptoms, BUT I still felt snarky and irritable. Heather got me to try the ice cream strategy since I am a super sensor with meds... so, the lowest dose of progesterone is the cone, estrogen gel that I can control dose on is the ice cream, and a tiny dose of testosterone is the sprinkles. So I'm future-proofing my person, but at a rate my metabolic system can handle??? I just think everyone is so bespoke, which is why midlife women deserve state-of-the-art healthcare covered for all the solutions. xoxo

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1 reply by Kim Druker Stockwell
Meg Oolders's avatar
Meg Oolders
2d

I'm on the patch and take oral progesterone daily. I was suffering from insomnia, mood swings, brain fog, wacky periods, hair loss ... what else🤔😂. I was also suffering from a lot of anxiety. The HRT helped with many of my symptoms, but things really started to turn around for me, whole person wise, when I went on anti anxiety meds. It's hard to know if I could have managed without HRT if I got my mental health on track first... Because stress and anxiety can really do a number on us physically and hormonally ... but I'm feeling better now than I have in a long time thanks to using both in combination. The only pesky problem that remains are my wacky irregular cycles. ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠ツ⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯

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1 reply by Kim Druker Stockwell
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