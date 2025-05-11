Flowers from a kid afar and a husband near!

Happy Mother’s Day to you and yours. It’s really cold here in Boston, but at least it’s sunny. Mother’s Day snuck on me this year! Usually I’m counting the days in anticipation for a day that’s all about me! Hardly.

First of all, I don’t like that kind of attention. It makes me uncomfortable. But, then, I do like candy and I do like flowers and those two things seem to show up on Mother’s Day. But, when people (my kids and husband) point out what a super great person and mom I am it makes me think things can only get worse from here.

Like when I say the thing, it could be just about anything, to one of my daughters and they get SOOOO irritated at me, I wish I could pull out a card, like in soccer and yell “Yellow card! You just told your mother how much you love her and you made her a special card! You can’t go and be nasty to her so soon after Mother’s Day!” Or, maybe a shock collar. I get to hold the remote.

People are divided about Mother’s Day. It is a Hallmark invention, like Valentine’s Day and Father’s Day. Frankly, they are all invented to make someone in the household spend money. But, I’m OK with that. Who cares if someone, some guy, really, let’s be honest, decided “Hey, I got an idea” and the rest of the guys at the board table turn around and look at him.

“Let’s get the world to celebrate their moms for a day. Make it a Sunday so they can really get into it. Like, drive to her house and hang out. Bring the grandchildren. Or, get her little kiddies to make her a card and a terrible breakfast on a tray with a little flower in a tiny vase, you know? A real day of it, celebrating mom.”

The guys at the table just stare at him, incredulous. “What?! What kind of idea is that?! We need to make money, Mortimer! Just shut up, will you?”

But, Mortimer sits up a little taller and a smooth smile comes over his face, “Gentlemen, think about it. You can’t go to someone’s home empty handed, can you? No. Especially your mom! And this will be all about her! So, what do women like? Candy! Jewelry! Flowers! We can pull the restaurants into it, and have special meals called “Brunch” just for her. And cards! Big ones, shiny with lace and cursive! That way if you can’t be near your mom you can send her things!”

The table full of men in top hats and dark suites and beards (that’s how I see all men looking before 1900, it’s my story) stare at each other as the true meaning of Mortimer’s words dawn on them. “Mortimer! You’re a genius! Think of the number of moms out there! Millions! And there are a number of moms in each family so they will feel guilty if each one isn’t celebrated! GUILT! Yes, that will be the ticket. Guilt=Gilt! Hurrah! Mortimer, you’re a hero!”

Mortimer smiled, fingered the flower in his lapel and said “Gentlemen, if you like Mother’s Day, I have another idea….” His eyes twinkled…. “It’s called…Father’s Day! Everyone gets a new grill!”

The men looked around at each other “What’s a grill?”

And that is the story of how Mother’s Day came to be. Mortimer really did have a great idea. I love the idea of celebrating my Mom, don’t you?

MEET ME IN THE COMMENTS! What do you do on Mother’s Day? Do you remember mom, or can you go hang out with her?

Please enjoy the following video that must be watched every Mother’s Day, sent by my friend, Carolyn M.

But…around the corner from Mother’s Day?

The Spring Crapping! The college kids return….EEEk!

Also, from Carolyn.

That’s all for now!