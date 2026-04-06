Some holidays are weird without your kids around, if you have them. Kids, that is. Not Holidays. We all have those. Especially when you’re used to having them around. Kids. Is Pel going to set up an egg hunt for me? He would if I asked him to, but even as an only child, I wouldn’t want to do an egg hunt by myself.

Today was a miserably cold and rainy Spring day here in Boston. Miserable. It sort of seems like “what’s the point of it all?” on days like this. It’s Easter, it’s raining and cold, no kids at home. Wait, there is a kid at home. She just flew in from Spring Break (does it ever end?). She enjoyed her Dad’s Easter spread and we all had fun this morning! Then we went for a walk.

You know where I am going with this….a fun family moment goes south for reasons that wouldn’t exist if we parents were not her parents. Meaning, no one can ruin a fun family moment faster than a parent and in particular a mom and a daughter. After she told me that no, she didn’t want to go look at dresses anymore and we were three minutes from the store (was it something I said? Most likely), I walked on alone thinking $^#@$%$&^%$$!!!!!. Then I went see if I could find my own new dress for graduation.

The store was closed.

It’s Easter and I guess I haven’t gone shopping on Easter because everything is closed! Good for them. Anyway. In the end I wandered home and that was that. We had hugs and I made meatballs.

I had a kid-free Passover at my Dad and Step Mom’s this week but that was fun because I had a bunch of adults to talk to and great food. Passover can handle no kids as long as I have my husband, parents and their friends. But, I still feel it’s no fun to not have any kids around for certain Holidays. Pretty obvious I suppose.

I’ll definitely be writing more about this topic.

MEET ME IN THE COMMENTS…

Are you sad not having your kid(s) home for the current holidays? It’s very new to me, so do tell.

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Opening Day!

A selection of Opening Day shots with Dad!

Meanwhile, only two days ago I had a wonderful outing with my own Dad for Opening Day! Go Sox! They won! Thanks Dad for keeping up this long tradition. It had been cold and cloudy so we were dressed for rainy 40 degree weather, but turned into a very bright, warm day! As you can see the weather is unpredictable.

Last week’s post:

I really loved doing this post…perfect for midlife warriors looking for new cool things to do. Take a peak. if you like it, please click the heart…Girl needs the love.

Happy Easter and Passover!

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