Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

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Kim Druker Stockwell's avatar
Kim Druker Stockwell
5d

It felt like no kids were at home because we didn't have our egg hunt and it was too wet and cold to do it even if we had a fe kids..and we didn't plan to see anyone so it was kind of an Easter bust...but Pel come through with the candy, as he always does!

I can imagine it's a lot harder when you know your kids are at another familie's house with their significant other...that would be annoying,

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Kim Druker Stockwell's avatar
Kim Druker Stockwell
3d

Did anyone notice my Dad has worn the same shirt a number of times to Opening Day over the years?

https://www.womenssurvivalguide.com/p/easter-without-kids

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