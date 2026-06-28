Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brodee Myers-Cooke's avatar
Brodee Myers-Cooke
2dEdited

Thank you so much for spreading the word on the core workout, Kim.

🙏🙏

It’s had a lot of great feedback from fellow sit-up loathers!

Let me know how you go!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kim Druker Stockwell
Beth Lisogorsky's avatar
Beth Lisogorsky
2d

I hate core too but having injured my toe a few years back, and gotten into pilates, I see the benefits.

Reply
Share
8 replies by Kim Druker Stockwell and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kim Druker Stockwell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture