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As over fifty women, when we think about our core it’s probably best expressed with the following: Sigh.

Do we think about “Well, a strong core will help my balance!” or “A strong core will improve my posture and let me be nimble and not look like a hunched old buzzard!”

Probably not.

Most likely when we think about improving our core…

”I hate doing sit ups…like HATE doing them and by extension I loath anyone telling me I need to do them so I don’t fall down. Up yours. I will decide which stupid exercises I do to keep me from falling down. Mind your own business and are you calling me fat?!”

Clearly, we have issues with people who try to help us.

Another thing we over fifties think about, core-wise is:

“I really wish this tire of fat wasn’t there. I mean, do I eat a few more yummies than I should? Don’t answer that if you value your life. Do I wish my stomach didn’t ooze over my waist band? Sure. But enough to give up my treats? Back off, you. Do I know I should pay attention to my core. YES! Of course I do! But I hate doing sit ups, I have told you that. “

Well, my little menopausal lovelies, Brodee Myers-Cooke’s blog Road Trip to Younger has a series of posts that just might motivate you to get stronger. I have chosen the one that says:

“A strong core is your super power. It drives your whole body



— your entire performance engine.”

Who doesn’t want a super power?!

I also heard that lifting weights isn’t a thing you can’t do…but let’s start here and see if we can get ourselves to help ourselves with the help of Brodee.

Onward!!

I read Brodee Myers-Cooke’s complete core workout a few months ago and I swore I would do a post on it! Here I am, it’s nearly July, post a graduation and a two week family trip (I’ll do a post about that too), and I need to pay attention to my body. I am hoping this post will help motivate both of us!!

Working out:

The funny thing is that as a 20, 30 and 40 something I “worked out” religiously. I belonged to a gym and did all of the machines for arms, stomach and legs. I ran for twenty minutes on a treadmill. I took a sauna. Whether in college, or wherever I lived after college, I worked out.

I still need to be active for my mental health and comfort. I know I feel better when I do something physical like yoga or gardening. But, going to a gym and playing with the weight machines fell off of my menu in my early fifties, if not before. I just got sick of doing it. I really didn’t/don’t want to spend time inside working out.

I’ll go for a long walk or short run. I am not a person who enjoys going to exercise classes. I don’t like being around people when I work out (a walk is not a workout so I like a friend for that). Do you? I think most people do given the gigantic number of businesses offering a rainbow of workout class options. But, I am sorry I don’t want to go to a gym anymore and keep hoping someone will tell me that’s ok.

It’s not, though. We need to lift weights and work on our cores, with or without others around. That’s where Brodee’s work comes in.

Road Trip to Younger has started a series of short, sweet, “evidence-backed workout programs, aligned with what women want and need after 50.”

Her post on the core provides the following:

Why every woman needs a strong core after 50

A quick tour of your core — and why it matters

The Total Core Workout & Training Program

Your Personalised Roadmap & Tracker

The Express Core Workout — planes, trains and automobiles

It’s linked below for you!

MEET ME IN THE COMMENTS!

How do you get yourself to work out? Do you reward yourself? Is it something you love? Loath? Do tell!!

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PS..Check out Bebe’s new album….