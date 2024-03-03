Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

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Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
Mar 3, 2024

Great round up and ode to the modern day Empress, Alysa. 🥰

I wrote a poem early on in my substack about my hair loss. I’m still looking for the right supplement. I’ve tried Viviscal and Nutrafol. Nope. HRTs are not in my future or my past since I had bcancer and was estrogen positive.

It was great to meet you!

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4 replies by Kim Druker Stockwell and others
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
Mar 6, 2024

Alisa is such a force of good! So glad you spent time with her to mine that wisdom ore of hers. I especially appreciated her emphasis on the importance of questioning the narrative we’ve been fed, and choosing how to write our own. I’d love to hear more about how Alisa’s narrative evolves living with epilepsy. (I have her book Gotham Girl on my kindle queued up to read just as soon as I finish another one of her recommendations.) And p.s thanks for the mention Alisa!

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