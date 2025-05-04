Maven of the Week! Zibby Owens!

Recently, I interviewed Zibby Owens whose list of accomplishments is long. Zibby is a doer. She sees a need and she sets about filling it. Whether it’s a podcast highlighting authors and cultivating a must read list (daily with over 2,000 authors interviewed since 2018), a publishing house, an a bestselling author (with six books), a bookstore, retreats, her list of projects keeps growing.

Zibby is younger than my typical interviewees so I hadn’t thought to reach out to her. But when she edited and published her collection of essays from writers reflecting on being jewish now, also the name of the book, in response to October 7th, 2024, and when she quickly swung into action this year to help her neighbors during the LA fires, she added “Advocate” to her resume and I decided to contact her.

Her reach is long and her audience is devoted.

I interview women who pivot to a new passion in midlife, and it seemed to me that Zibby was doing just that, pivoting to advocacy. But, it turns out she had always advocated for things she believed in (as told in a clip from our interview here), though not on the scale she can now. Her platform between her various businesses is huge! Her reach is long and her audience is devoted. Speaking up for what you believe in is risky these days. Social media provides an anonymous way to tear people down, but it also allows people to support what they believe in, as well. Two sides to a coin.

The following clip shows Zibby talking about risk and advocacy in what I think a beautiful way.

ADVOCACY: public support for or recommendation of a particular cause or policy.

What does that mean to you? When I hear the word “advocacy” I think of speaking up for what I believe. Pro-Choice is something I have been willing to speak up for. A woman’s right to choose what to do with her body seems like a pretty reasonable request, and yet it’s not to many people. Apparently. I have protested for a woman’s right to choose and served on the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts Board of Directors. It is a cause that offends some people, but a risk I have been willing to take.

You don’t have to be a woman to be Pro-Choice and you don’t have to be Jewish to be against antisemitism. It’s been in the news a lot. As someone who is Jewish, through my Dad, I am aware of the prejudice in a personal way. No one out there seems to be anti-Episcopalian, my other half through my mom, and the difference has always struck me. It’s hard to be Jewish sometimes. There are 5785 years on the Jewish calendar and antisemitism just as long.

My interview with Zibby is not about the war in Gaza or the US-Israel involvement. It’s about advocating for a belief or a cause as a midlife female.

Zibby was devastated by the events of and then the reaction to October 7, 2024. Zibby is Jewish. She has a large platform (see below for links) and has met thousands of people over the eight plus years she has had her podcast, Totally Booked with Zibby. New entities have blossomed since the podcast’s founding, growing her reach. After October 7th, she decided to use what she had access to and speak up.

Zibby reached out to gather stories to put a name and a face to what it is to be Jewish. She collected stories from many different people, seventy-five, in fact. She edited the work herself and got it published through her publishing company. I have a copy right next to me. She has spent countless hours on tour and speaking at events about her book and cause. She is tireless, relentless in her work.

Below, please see the description of her book from her web site, On Being Jewish Now:

“On Being Jewish Now is an intimate collection of meaningful, smart, funny, sad, emotional, and inspiring essays from today’s authors and advocates about what it means to be Jewish, how things have changed since the attacks on October 7th, 2023, and the unique culture that brings this group together.”

The LA Fires

Zibby and I originally were scheduled to meet on Zoom the day after the LA fires started January 7th. Zibby has a house in the Palisades and though she did not loose her house, it was heavily damaged. Many of her neighbors houses burned down. With her bookstore as a base, Zibby swung into action and gathered new clothing from commercial sources and goods for her neighbors who lost everything. She then set about replacing books for several area schools. All of this done through her extensive platform but in a grass roots manner, neighbor to neighbor.

I have a feeling that Zibby will be present in the redevelopment of the Palisades and that we might get an edition of stories from the experiences of her neighbors through gathered stories. A different kind of advocacy.

Stay tuned for the video interview…..

5 Maven Questions:

What did you want to be when you grew up? A writer.

What are you excited about now? New books we acquired!

What books are on your bedside table? The seven I need to prepare for my live podcast recordings this week!

What do you do to relax? I don't. Haha. Read!!

Favorite Recipe? Chocolate avocado mousse.

Key links for Zibby Owens:

Podcast: Totally Booked with Zibby (formerly Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books) FYI, her show was one of Oprah's top literary podcasts - twice! - and has been downloaded 15 million+ times. With 2,000+ episodes!

Substack: Zibby’s Highlights

Advocacy: On Subtack, On Being Jewish Now

Publishing: Zibby Media

Author of six books

Instagram

Retreats

NEXT WEEK: Mother’s Day!

And…the video interview with Zibby!

xo

K