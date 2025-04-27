It’s my birthday today and I feel like taking the day off. But I can’t leave you with nothing to do, so please enjoy Throw Back Sunday!

It’s fun to look back over the four and a half years of Women’s Survival Guide and see what’s changed. Or what hasn’t! This post is from April 18, 2021 only the 7th edition! I stopped numbering each post but I am up to WSG 160!

Give the post a click and see what was going on four years ago:)

WSG:7 Me Kim Druker Stockwell · April 18, 2021 Good morning Readers! This week you get me all to yourself. Lucky you! But, don’t worry, I have two amazing Mavens working on their interview responses for the next time(s). Read full story

I think I should interview myself again.

Have you ever interviewed yourself? It’s a great way to figure out why you do what you do. What you think is working or not. What your goals are. I can see from reading this old piece that a fair amount has changed, too.

One big change is my engagement with Substack Notes! It’s fun! Here is a link and the App…

ICYMI from last week!

Next week….

ZIBBY OWENS!

Origin Story from her web site

When Zibby Owens started her podcast in 2018, she had no idea it would lead to what the L.A. Times calls "the Zibby-verse." But after turning 40 and getting divorced, she rediscovered her passion for books and followed her instincts, perhaps honed by her MBA, expanding her offerings in ways designed to help all parts of the literary community.

Zibby Media has not only connected countless people as Zibby hoped, but founding it completely changed her own life. She has become a bestselling author with six books of her own, plus a publisher, podcaster, CEO, Jewish activist, and indie bookstore owner. Zibby, remarried to Kyle Owens, has lived out what she learned after many losses: If not now, when?

Subscribe to Zibby's Substack for updates, essays, and more.