I have an urge to shout out some other women’s work today! We learn about ourselves when we pay attention to what other people are up to and it feels good when we share what turns us on.

So, here we go!

Posts for your reading pleasure!

Anyone into Bridgerton? Enjoy Beth Lisogorsky and company’s chat-down about Bridgerton! And, there is a dip into Ryan Murphy’s Love Story on Hulu…Can’t say I need to be thinking about JFK jr and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. It’s been a long time that we have managed to avoid it, but they were very attractive, so.

Love a horoscope? The Midst and Mandy Wilde tells us her take, In like a lion, out like a lamb. Get ready for some March motivation!

Tips from an organic farmer on pesticides and how she is writing a non-fiction book about farming, the American culture surrounding food, its politics and the deceit of the advertisers, food companies, and our government. Jeannie’s work always is a great read!

Just when you thought it was safe not to worry about make up, Jessica DeFino writes about “The beauty industry doesn’t sell beauty; it sells cosmetics. Cosmetics are semiotic tools; they can communicate wealth, health, gender, power, political allegiance, attractiveness, etc. The FleshMatrix is an attempt at mapping what the hell “beauty” meant this month, via a fun little perceptual map plotted across four quadrants”

Need to find a few new reads from a reliable source? Meet Anne Boyd and her blog Audacious Creative Lives!

Here they are again! JFK Jr and CBK….they did have great style. But, not sure about the other examples:) Cartoons Hate Her always has something interesting to say!

Thinking of writing a book? Meet Heather Garbo, Book Coach and her post “Midlife Can Be a Superpower that Fuels Your Writing Dreams (If You Can Overcome These 3 Challenges)”

And, because I love everything Alisa Kennedy Jones writes and I know you will too, here is her latest which includes an except from Francesca Bossert’s new book, Just Like A Movie!

I hope you enjoyed checking out some new blogs and points of view!

