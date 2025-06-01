Good morning you!

Will it ever stop raining on the weekends here in the Northeast? I am asking…because this was the 12th weekend in a row it has been cold and rainy. 12th.

I am amazed at how many people responded to the divination content I posted on Notes last week. Lots of direct messaging from women (all women) who are into the oracle/tarot cards in a major way! For them pulling a daily card is akin to meditation or a vitamin pill.

My understanding is some people use the oracle cards as a concept to focus on, not as strict guidance like a tarot card reading.

Oracle Decks

I am planning a midlife women’s deck with each card connected to our life experiences, forty-four and counting so far. The deck will be a tool for the aging process and a conduit to motivation and self-compassion.

Each card will have a painting by me and a corresponding description of its meaning with motivational thoughts and activities. I’d also like to include songs, movies, and art as examples of what the card portrays.

Here is a partial list of the cards I am working on so far:

Applaud Virtue Build Deteriorate Family Solo Solitude Cooperative Love Hate Bliss Boredom

What would you add to the list?

Leave a comment

Think about the list above and how we interpret the words now compared to when we were younger. We experience life differently as a midlife woman than a thirty-something. That’s kind of cool, isn’t it? Take “Solo” and “Solitude.” They are similar, but with an important nuance. Solitude is something one seeks, solo can be what one chooses to be, depending on the situation.

My card for Solo would focus on the choice of doing something on your own. It would not treat “Solo” as a negative. Solitude, a state of being, something you are seeking to achieve, is a gift, a luxury, even a privilege?

My challenge will be to take words that we think have a negative connotation and turn them into a positive, motivating meditation. Because that’s what life is about by midlife. Who needs to focus on the negative when we can focus on the positive! Turn that frown upside down, sort of thing.

This will be so much fun:)

How to use Oracle and Tarot Cards

Oracle Women?

Yours in positive thoughts, as much as possible.

K