Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

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Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
3d

Lovely trip. Thx for sharing.

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1 reply by Kim Druker Stockwell
Terri Weeding's avatar
Terri Weeding
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Love this post. I spent a week in Ireland when I was studying abroad in England..in the 80's. I need to go back. Thanks for providing the incentive! "With age, comes wisdom. With travel, comes understanding." —Sandra Lake. Also, listening to Bebe Stockwell right now! Beautiful!

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3 replies by Kim Druker Stockwell and others
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