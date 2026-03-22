Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

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Elizabeth Marquis Mayorca's avatar
Elizabeth Marquis Mayorca
2d

Kim, thank you for your wonderful questions! I was so intrigued by them, I felt compelled to answer! Seeing my answers here makes me reflect even more deeply in what I wrote off the cuff. After hiding my writing and stalling on my Substack for years now, this conversation gives me renewed inspiration. The fear of being seen grabbed hold of me as I got older. I love how you reach out to other women and are truly curious about our inner worlds. I’m so glad (and humbled) that I reached back to you!

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1 reply by Kim Druker Stockwell
Elaine Wolff's avatar
Elaine Wolff
15h

Bring back “getting dropped off at the pool”!

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1 reply by Kim Druker Stockwell
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