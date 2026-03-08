Kathy McGowan set off on her first journey in 1970 when she went to work in the kitchen of the British Ambassador’s residence in Copenhagen. She currently lives in a little village in Bulgaria where she builds with mud and grows trees, flowers and asparagus. In the 50+ years in between, she’s worked in 8 countries; passed through many others; lived in a ridiculous number of houses and gathered a plethora of stories and memories. She loves food, glittery shoes, long lunches and Newcastle United.

Share

What is the most surprising part of being in this stage of life?

That my body is not keeping it’s part of the bargain - it seems like an endless stream of little things that require my attention in managing them

What’s one new thing you’re trying to embrace in mid-life?

Being a writer

If you could give yourself a piece of advice 20 years ago, what would it be and why?

Don’t wait until you’re 70 to stop giving a fuck

What’s something that our generation had access to that you’d like to bring back?

Trust is the first word that comes to mind and living without fear

If the next 20 years of your life had a theme, what would it be and why?

I don’t know but it would have to be full of glitter.

Leave a comment

LET’S TAKE IT TO THE COMMENTS, BABY!

First of all….this is a pretty great quote from Kathy:

”If the next 20 years of your life had a theme, what would it be and why?

I don’t know but it would have to be full of glitter. “

Not to be outdone by “Don’t wait until you’re 70 to stop giving a fuck.”

What would your answer be?

Leave a comment

Want to do the Maven Q5? Here they are! Please send them to me and I can do a post like this for you!

1 What is the most surprising part of being in this stage of life?

2 What’s one new thing you’re trying to embrace in mid-life?

3 If you could give yourself a piece of advice 20 years ago, what would it be and why?

4 What’s something that our generation had access to that you’d like to bring back?

5 If the next 20 years of your life had a theme, what would it be and why?

Message Kim Druker Stockwell

ICYMI!