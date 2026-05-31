Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

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Francesca Bossert's avatar
Francesca Bossert
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Love all this; extraordinary to become a sommelier in Italian natural wines! Makes me want to drink wine again 😎☀️ My father is Italian, so I speak the language. Maybe we could chat together as I’m beginning to get rusty and mixed up with my Spanish. I’d love to learn more about how you fixed your back pain. I have fibromyalgia…

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