Women's Survival Guide

SC
4d

Ummmm…. NO I do not take my phone in the bathroom: I don’t appreciate talking with someone who is in the bathroom; and really don’t even want to think about it. Eeeek! I’m also not phone obsessed and sometimes purposely leave it at home to get a true break from the constant connection. Anything in its extreme is generally not good for us. I also don’t ever have my ringer on (I don’t have children), and I rarely answer a call (unless I am in the rare mood to talk with someone). Listen, I grew up in the 80s (with a wall phone). I can happily live without one. I did not spend hours on the phone with friends when I was a teenager either. I love solitude, quiet, and meaningful connection—-like once a month. Have you guessed yet that I am an introvert with a capital “I” yet? I genuinely feel bad for people ams kids who have come up in this world… in more ways than one. I am supremely grateful to have grown up in the analog world. And mostly get to live my life using tech minimally.

Francesca Bossert
4d

Well… I’m in the bath with my phone right now. I was going to listen to my book but I couldn’t resist a quick sneak onto here. I enjoyed this post. I do think we were emotionally calmer back when there were no phones and no constant noise. Our concentration was better.

