Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

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Kim Druker Stockwell's avatar
Kim Druker Stockwell
1d

What else would you like to see have a pretend fight? Marsha Brady and the older sister from the Partridge family?

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Alisa Kennedy Jones's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones
2d

Kim! This is so WONDERFUL! I completely cackled, having worked for both Martha and goop! You need to write for McSweeney's! Cannot wait for the book club! xoxo

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