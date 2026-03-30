Women's Survival Guide

Women's Survival Guide

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
6d

My mom and sisters play. It's a very Jewish tradition. I tried but couldn't find a convenient group and now too busy.

Love that you are playing!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Kim Druker Stockwell and others
Alisa Kennedy Jones's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones
6d

I love this so much. I used to be part of a group of amazing moms and two super cool dads on the West Coast who got together almost every day after work and played games exactly like this — Bananagrams, Mahjong, etc., while our kids did homework. It was SO restorative!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kim Druker Stockwell
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kim Druker Stockwell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture