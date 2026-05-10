Writing to you from my temporary world headquarters, a bed…in Wisconsin! My youngest is graduating today so it’s official, she’s done with college! It has been a fun family event!

I know a lot of you have kids graduating, too! It’s our age-time of life. The milestones that built up when we were younger (school, job, marriage, kids, school…) slowed down for the past twenty years but now they seem to be ramping up again. Kids graduate, get jobs, get married, have kids, they go to school, etc. Deep breath. I am just going to enjoy today, Annie’s graduation.

What does it mean when your youngest or only graduates?

Actually, I am asking.

Leave a comment

With my youngest graduating college I am happy to move on to the next phase of life. I can’t go back, so I might as well move forward. I am looking forward to the kids getting into things beyond the social aspects of young twenty-somethings. You know what I mean…

But I am scared, too.

We are already experiencing the next phase with our other kids. They can’t be there on demand anymore. They have lives and jobs now. This is new and I am not sure I like it!

But, now I am talking out of both side of my mouth. I say I want them to have lives and jobs, but I am not happy if they cannot be present because of lives and jobs. I’m not being fair, am I? I’m a mother, I never said I had to be fair and reasonable all the time. I’m not. That’s Pel’s job.

I may get even less fair and reasonable as time goes on. Definitely, less reasonable.

Happy Mother’s Day to you and your’s. I have lots to be grateful for.

Do you like the logo? I made it…Let’s read a book. For our first book I am going to name Fallout by Eleanor Anstruther. I did a big post last week when I hosted her book launch in Boston. The poll said late June is when people would like to meet-in person and via zoom. Here is a link to the book! Details to follow!

What books would you like to see on our reading list?

Leave a comment

ICYMI:

Around Substack good reads:

https://provokedmagazine.com