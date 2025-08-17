Up in New Hampshire the air is clean and fresh. And quiet. It’s incredibly green despite there being no rain for weeks. The flowers are bursting in my rock gardens. They do every year whether I care for them or not. I’ve never fed them. And yet…

Years ago when the kids were small we would decamp to this little cabin surrounded by trees and flowers every summer for a few months. It was bliss for all of us, except perhaps my husband who was in Boston until the weekends. It was an old fashioned thing to do, clear the kids out of the city for the Summer so they can appreciate nature. They went to a little camp, then a sleep over camp for a week, and finally a sleep over camp for a month but it was down the road. I was working as a decorator then and could work remotely. I’d haul my giant desk top with me from Boston and set up in front of a window looking out at the mountains. I’d make all my photo albums from the previous year in preparation for family birthdays, father’s day, Christmas, Hanukah, mother’s day, you name it.

As a result of my work, this small house is decorated for reals. I love Sister Parish, Colefax, Cowtan and Tout, Brunschwig, Scalamandre, and chintz. I was into lining curtains with a real fabric (not liner) I got at a discount fabric place, in this case a buttercup yellow plaid. Every curtain in the house is lined with it. The whole place is windows and the whole place is painted in Farrow and Ball’s Babouche yellow. At the time Brunschwig was selling Josef Frank fabrics, the Austrian/Swedish designer from the 30s. With my hefty designer discount I went hog wild with his Tree of Life fabric: extra long couch of my grandmothers, 8 roman shades. I still love everything I did here nearly twenty years later.

I’ll circle back to the house and tell you more about it sometime. There is so much to tell. Here are some photos:

