Yves Delorme sheets at Linens on the Hill

Survivors, it has happened. I have been felled by a thing during the Holidays. I’m not “sick,” it’s an earache. Remember when our babies would get “ear aches”? They’d scream a lot and we’d give them Baby Motrin which helped, a bit. Well, Holy Shit, those poor little things. It’s phenomenally painful!! Needless to say, I don’t have anything well prepared for my post today.

But.

While I have been sitting her silently for way too long, I have done a lot of fantasizing about sheets and bedding. I am touched that Instagram has read my latest redecorating posts, as they keep forwarding ideas and shopportunities (unsettling). I did come up with the Liberty sheets on my own. I am a big fan of their tiny floral prints on anything.

Above is a photo from my neighborhood bed and bath store that is so elegant, Linens On The Hill, owned and run by Lynne Wolverton since 1987. If you are in Boston it’s a must visit.

Here are the sites that I keep stalking but haven’t actually bought anything:

I don’t know how I feel about linen sheets, but they also do a mix of linen and cotton. I have a think for Piglet’s stripes and checks, and the wonky colors. I don’t know why I haven’t bought anything, they are 40% off.

I just want to eat these up! How adorable is this sheet set from Green Row? I love the head board, too. Haven’t bought them. I need to figure out what fabric I’ll use to slipcover the loveseat and chair in the kids’ room before I commit. It’s a ways off.

I may work more on this story tomorrow because there is a connection between one’s bed, their sheets and being sick. I just can’t think straight now.

MEET ME IN THE COMMENTS:)

Do you have any favorites?

That’s all for now…stay healthy and sane!