I’m not feelin’ it this week. Lots going on and the news has knocked the wind outta my sails. Who cares what one middle-aged broad thinks when so much is spinning like a top.

I mean, my dog cares. That’s for sure. I don’t need video games to know what it feels like to be omniscient, I have my dog, Gidget. There is no love, none, that can compare to how that dog feels about me. And I don’t even feed her half the time (my husband does). Sad.

Share

I guess our kids felt that way at one point. Coming home from work the little tykes were all sunrise-caliber smiles. Until the baby sitter packed up to leave and they would completely fall apart wailing for the beloved baby sitter. Tinky Winky wound them down enough to feed them dinner, play, bathe, book, lullaby, lights out. Gidget would never throw a tantrum when anyone left. She has me.

When I go away, or even just go out to get the paper, Gidget will sit with her little head framed in the side panel of the front door, waiting for me to return. Just sit and sit there. Patiently. Waiting. Occasionally, she will go bat shit crazy barking at a flock of tourists or another dog. Or, a truck. A child. The mail woman. Or, nothing at all. I’m told she will basically bark from the moment I close the door behind me until I come home, sometimes days later. She must be exhausted. Pure love.

Sometimes I wonder, how can I be a better dog mom? Then my phone distracts me and I forget to answer the question. It’s a shame. We have a very uneven relationship, Gidget and I. She is definitely the giver. It makes me uncomfortable. Her selflessness is a burden for me at times.

She can’t read, so writing to her about how much I appreciate her love is out. She does like a song, and I do sing at her a fair amount. I talk to her incessantly, just ask my family. But, I am not so sure she gets the message. Does she ever feel taken for granted? I don’t think so. She has perfected that “how can you leave me again” look in her eyes, though. Come to think of it when she sees my little rolley bag appear she tends to decamp and sulk in the entry way. But, she’s typically not moody.

We all treat our dogs like full functioning family members and lord knows they can be more useful than our own blood relatives. Does your uncle warn you when someone comes near your front door? Your dog does. Does your daughter smell impending doom? Your dog does. Does your cousin clean up their own barf? Your dog does. Marvelous creatures.

So, when you feel like jumping off a cliff to escape the current news just talk to your dog. Give her a hug. Sob into her fur. Throw yourself onto the couch, she’s definitely going to join you. She’ll keep you busy taking care of her like it’s her job. Deep down, she knows you need her more than she needs you. It’s true.

Leave a comment

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT

Next week! The full interview with Eleanor Anstruther …here is a peek!

This piece by Lisa Renee is so well done. Just enjoy….thank you Alisa Kennedy Jones for bringing it to my attention.

It’s time to start planting seeds with Mahtha! https://www.themarthablog.com/2025/02/seeds-from-baker-creek-heirloom-seed-company.html

I have an art show opening next Friday if’n you’re in New Hampshire, stop by! Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network (WREN)!

That’s all for now…stay sane.

k