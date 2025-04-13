Hi Gals! How’s it going?
I am in Barcelona with Pel visiting our daughter, Annie, and another, Camille, is coming over from Greece. It’s such a pretty city!
Any suggestions for us to see or do in Barcelona? Day trips?
We went to the Picasso Museum yesterday (lovely, though he is not one of my artistic influences) and then to the Museum of the History of Catalonia.
I have a thing for museums that allow for hands on activities…some might call them children’s museums. That’s fair. But, I like to think of them as really getting into a subject. I truly became a Catalonian knight yesterday.
But the best part was getting to show off my equestrian dresage skills. I still got it!
Keep a bag packed at all times
I feel I am becoming a vagabond in this ‘kids scattered hither and yon, post daily care and schedule’, era. I pack a tiny roley bag and launch every two weeks to see a parent or a kid. I’d love to say I’m about to make them all come see me, but that isn’t going to happen.
Are you on the mad-travel visits treadmill? It’s wonderful except for missing the pets and watering plants.
Here is our grand kitty. She is sad we are leaving and pawing at her toy. Breaks my heart. And Gidget, who wants nothing more than to be put into a Baby Bjorn and put on my chest.
Hiya. I've been in Barcelona for 12 years (in June).
A few faves that might not be on the tourist track.
* Gigi Von Tapas
* Elsa y Fred (need to book)
* My Fucking Restaurant in Raval (get the tasting menu, have drinks at Barcelo 360 first)
* Chirringuito Escriba
* a slice of cheesecake from Jon Cakes
* Go to Sitges for the day (or overnight) eat at Alfresco, La Cocina, or El Pou. Fragata is always nice as well, on the beach near the Church
* drinks / nibblies on the roof at Hotel Duquesa de Cardona Barcelona (just go up to the roof like you own the place)
* Caixa Forum usually has a good show
* DM me if you need anything
Thank you, Bob! What a great list if ideas!