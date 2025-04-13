Hi Gals! How’s it going?

I am in Barcelona with Pel visiting our daughter, Annie, and another, Camille, is coming over from Greece. It’s such a pretty city!

Any suggestions for us to see or do in Barcelona? Day trips?

We went to the Picasso Museum yesterday (lovely, though he is not one of my artistic influences) and then to the Museum of the History of Catalonia.

I have a thing for museums that allow for hands on activities…some might call them children’s museums. That’s fair. But, I like to think of them as really getting into a subject. I truly became a Catalonian knight yesterday.

But the best part was getting to show off my equestrian dresage skills. I still got it!

Keep a bag packed at all times

I feel I am becoming a vagabond in this ‘kids scattered hither and yon, post daily care and schedule’, era. I pack a tiny roley bag and launch every two weeks to see a parent or a kid. I’d love to say I’m about to make them all come see me, but that isn’t going to happen.

Are you on the mad-travel visits treadmill? It’s wonderful except for missing the pets and watering plants.

Here is our grand kitty. She is sad we are leaving and pawing at her toy. Breaks my heart. And Gidget, who wants nothing more than to be put into a Baby Bjorn and put on my chest.

Lots to be excited about at Women’s Survival Guide!

I interviewed podcaster, publisher, media maven Zibby Owens about her pivot to advocacy! Look for a series of clips from our time together. zibbyowens A post shared by @zibbyowens

Coming soon: an interview with Instagram and fitness sensation Cindy Sullivan Fitness!

cindysullivanfitness A post shared by @cindysullivanfitness

FYI WSG Instagram…please join! And, clicking the little “like” heart will help WSG grow on Insta and Substack…please click… womenssurvivalguide A post shared by @womenssurvivalguide

Time to go have a coffee….

Meet me in the comments!

Do you have any ideas for people I should interview who have pivoted in midlife?

Any tips for Spain/Barcelona?

xo

Kim